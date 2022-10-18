COLCHESTER'S Rollerworld has remained a popular feature of the borough for more than 30 years.

But the venue is poised to shut down for good on November 30, its owners Anne and Jason Khan have confirmed.

The couple, who have run Rollerworld since November 2018, say landlords Petchey Holdings want to increase the rent on the building to £250,000 per year.

Anne and Jason initially put forward a counter offer of more than £200,000, but say it was rejected before they took if off the negotiating table.

Rollerworld was recently made an asset of community value by Colchester Council.

This means residents could technically club together and purchase the historic site, but only if Petchey Holdings decided to put it on the market.

Bosses at the council said they made the move because Rollerworld “furthers the social wellbeing and interests of the community and has done so for many years.”

But devastated Anne said: “The council got the ACV put through really quickly and were really good with it, but I don’t think it will help us at all.

“It just tells the landlords the community want Rollerworld to stay, but I don’t think they would let us buy it – it is not something I think they would want to do.

“The rent offer would mean the business would not be viable - we would have to put an extra £5 on the ticket price and then Rollerworld would no longer be for everyone.”

Last week Rollerworld held a ‘free skate’ evening in a bid to garner support, which attracted more than 500 guests but proved an emotional evening.

“I have had children come in heartbroken and crying because they do not want Rollerworld to close,” added Jane.

“It has been hard telling everyone we might not be about soon but the support we have had through this has been phenomenal.

“We still hold out a bit of hope something might happen and we are keeping everything crossed, but if not, then we will lose everything.”

Bosses at Petchey Holdings previously told the Gazette they had been in negotiations with Rollerworld for more than two years.

They also said they had remained open for negotiations and previously offered terms for a new lease which they consider to be “below the market rate.”

Faye Wilson, who competed for England at roller hockey, started skating at Rollerworld at the age of 12.

She said: "I was invited to a school party and assumed I would be the only person who could not skate.

"My dad took me to the Sunday evening lessons, which still successfully still run today.

"From those lessons I passed the six figure skating grades and competed in a group competition with Phillip Norton, who still teaches at the rink."

Faye went on to win one of only 20 places in the England Roller Hockey Squad at a World Championship event.

She credits Rollerworld with making her dream a reality.

"None of this would have happened without Rollerworld or the people I met within it," she said.

"I travelled the country and the world, and I can confirm I never found a venue that remotely compares to the facilities within Rollerworld.

"My love for skating enabled me to meet many lifelong friends and it is a venue where many of our family celebrations have been held from numerous birthdays, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve parties and Halloween to name a few."

Addressing the landlords, Faye added: "Embrace this asset, take your friends and family.

"Would you honestly ever fill the building with another community of people who are as passionate and respectful about the bricks and mortar, or would you rather run the risk of it sitting empty or being knocked down?"

