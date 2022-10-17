JUST Stop Oil protesters remain on the high cables on the QEII Bridge as closure remains in place.

Pictures show the protestors at a height on the bridge as police say it is a “complex operation” to get them down.

Protests - Dartford Crossing (Pics: Just Stop Oil)Pic: Just Stop Oil

READ MORE >> Severe delays across south Essex as Dartford Crossing remains closed

Protests - Dartford Crossing (Pics: Just Stop Oil)Pic: Just Stop Oil

The Dartford Crossing still remains closed as police deal with the incident.

It was first reported two people had climbed onto the bridge at around 3:50am this morning, and it has been closed ever since.

National Highways are trying to divert drivers through the tunnel but there are delays of more than two hours.

Protests - Dartford Crossing (Pics: Just Stop Oil)Pic: Just Stop Oil

READ MORE >> Just Stop Oil behind Dartford Crossing closure as protesters climb the bridge

Protests - Dartford Crossing (Pics: Just Stop Oil)Pic: Just Stop Oil

A video sent in by Travis Maunders also shows the two protesters making their way up the cables.