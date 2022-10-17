JUST Stop Oil protesters have climbed the QEII bridge causing hours of delays across south Essex.

The QEII Bridge has been closed for several hours after it was reported two people had climbed onto the bridge at around 3:50am this morning.

National Highways have now begun escorting traffic through the tunnel, but queues are more than four miles long.

Just Stop Oil have now claimed they are behind the closure as two of their supporters climbed the bridge.

In a statement Just Stop Oil said: “Two Just Stop Oil supporters climb Dartford Crossing Bridge.

“At approximately 5am, two climbers ascended the two 84m masts on the North side of the Queen Elizabeth Bridge demanding an end to new oil and gas.

“This is not a one-day event, expect us every day, and anywhere.”