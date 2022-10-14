A NEW first-of-its-kind extension has opened at an Essex airport to boost its long-haul capabilities.

London Stansted has unveiled a new £1.5million double airbridge, boosting the airport's ability to handle long-haul aircraft.

The bridge, which took three months to complete, is the first of its kind at Stansted and joins the 11 single-door airbridges currently in operation at the airport.

It has the advantage of providing two main deck entry points for wide-body aircraft, like Boeing 777s, but it can also be used to access the upper deck of Airbus A380s.

The project also included new fuel hydrants, underground cabling and modifications to the existing aircraft parking stand facilities.

The new facility will improve the experience and comfort for passengers, and make aircraft turnaround times more efficient for airlines.

First to use the airbridge is Emirates, which resumed daily long-haul flights from London Stansted to Dubai with its Boeing 777-300ER on August 1.

London Stansted operations director Nick Millar said: "This investment marks a significant milestone in our recovery and is part of an ongoing programme of upgrades we're making at the airport to enhance the customer experience.

“The brand-new airbridge will allow passengers travelling on wide-body aircraft like Emirates’ Boeing 777 to board and disembark more quickly and comfortably using two doors instead of one.

“We already have the capacity to handle all types of aircraft, but the new bridge will enhance our long-haul handling capabilities, future-proof our airfield infrastructure and improve performance for our passengers and airlines.”