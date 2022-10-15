TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘iZombie’ have shown us that although it’s unlikely, you should always consider the possibility of a zombie apocalypse.

On the off chance that doomsday is around the corner, experts at RantCasino.com looked at which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse*.

So how would Essex fare in a zombie apocalypse?

Here is each area ranked by likelihood to survive (from least likely to most):

Uttlesford is the least likely Essex district to survive according to research as a whopping 15,864 potential zombies would be roaming the streets

Colchester is the 2nd least likely with 9,292 potential zombies.

Southend - 8,098 potential zombies

Chelmsford - 5,096 potential zombies

Braintree - 4,655 potential zombies

Maldon - 3,602 potential zombies

Basildon - 3,303 potential zombies

Castle Point - 2,604 potential zombies

Thurrock - 1,966 potential zombies

Rochford - 1,518 potential zombies

Brentwood - 1,411 potential zombies

Tendring is the most likely to survive with just 1,206 potential zombies.

*Estimations for this study are based on a sample of 369,240 globally geolocated cemeteries and graves acquired from an established public database of cemetery records.

The total number of zombies is synonymous to the number of graves in the area.