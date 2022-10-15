WITTY pranksters have left a councillor grinning after he discovered their handiwork.

Essex County Council councillor Paul Thorogood says he was left chuckling after noticing a renamed street in Feering.

Originally Hanover Square, cheeky jokers went to the effort of renaming the street ‘Hangover Square.’

Mr Thorogood was out for a walk when he noticed the change in signage.

The pranksters didn’t actually do any damage, but covered it with their own sign which was taped over the original.

An amused Mr Thorogood said: “Someone has gone to the trouble of making the ‘Hangover Square’ sign and attached it with tape over the top of the real sign.

“I was walking past at the weekend and saw it and took a photo.”

While the green party councillor found the joke funny, he says the sign probably needs to be removed.

He added: “It’s just a prank and it did make me smile, but I don’t think it should be a permanent fixture and I would ask whoever made it to take it down.

“Perhaps they could put it back up on January 1.

“That’s one day of the year many of us have a hangover.”