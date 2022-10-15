CRAZY golf is a popular activity to get competitive with friends, a family day out or even for date night.

There are lots of crazy golf places to choose from in Essex with a range of themed courses from space-age technology to the natural outdoors.

The following crazy golf spots were listed as the top places to go in Essex, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Caddies Southend

Where: 12 London Rd, Southend-on-Sea SS1 1NT England

Rating: 4.5/5

Coming out on top is Caddies in Southend, which was given a Travellers Choice Award for 2022.

The infamous crazy golf is based at the top end of Southend High Street.

It has the option of 18 holes and visitors get a chance to win prizes at the end of each round.

Visitors have rated the spot highly and Caddies prides itself on having “The craziest crazy golf, tasty burgers, and the quirkiest cocktails.”

2. Rascal Bay Adventure Golf To A Tee

Where: Ingrave Road Brentwood Golf Centre, King George's Playing Fields, Brentwood CM14 5AE England

Rating: 4.5/5

Second on the list of best mini golf places is Rascal Bay Adventure Golf To A Tee in Brentwood.

It has 18 holes based outdoors, which include two river crossings.

The course was designed in Sweden and has a range of unique encounters with an octopus, snakes, a crashed jeep, waterfalls and more.

One reviewer said: “We had so much fun here Saturday afternoon. Couldn’t stop giggling. A very strategic course. Good for all ages Will definitely go again. Staff were so friendly.”

3. Puttshack

Where: West Thurrock Way Puttshack, West Thurrock, Thurrock RM20 2ZP England

Rating: 4.5/5

Lakeside’s Puttshack was third on the list with its space-age technology theme.

The crazy golf spot received a Travellers Choice award in 2022.

There are four courses to choose from, with the scores being kept on the screens at each hole.

A reviewer said: “We popped in for a quick game before dinner. I’ve been a few times previously and time and time again it never disappoints, great drinks menu, and you can order and deliver during the game which is always handy.

“I would definitely recommend it to anyone, families, friends or date night! Really great, atmosphere, but can be loud and vibrant at times.”

4. Putt in the Park

Where: High Road Upper Bowling Green Castle Park, Colchester CO1 1UG England

Rating: 4.5/5

The mini golf at Castle Park in Colchester came in at number four on the list.

The course aims to be exciting and challenging for golfers of all abilities.

It is a 14-hole course with food and drinks available at the clubhouse café.

One reviewer said: “What a lovely way to spend an hour or so before dinner. Friendly helpful staff. Beautiful setting. A good bit of inclusive family fun. We would definitely return.”

5. Bear Creek Adventure Golf at Rivenhall Oaks Golf Centre

Where: Forest Road, Witham CM8 2PS England

Rating: 4.5/5

The crazy golf course at Rivenhall Oaks Golf Centre offers a unique course with a raft crossing.

It is a 12-hole course for families to enjoy.

A reviewer said: “Went to the Bear Creek Adventure Mini Golf course and it was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“It has great theming and decorations and a range of creative holes. Will be returning.”