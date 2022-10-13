POLICE are appealing for help to locate a Heybridge woman who has been reported missing.

Karly Rogers was last seen yesterday afternoon, however police believe she left her address in Heybridge this morning.

Essex Police said they believe she left the address in a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

She is described as a white woman, petite and about 5ft 3”.

The police are looking for anyone who may know where she is to get in contact with them.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public's help to find missing woman Karly Rogers from Heybridge, Maldon.

“Karly hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon although we believe she left her home address in a white Volkswagen Tiguan this morning.

“Karly is a white woman, petite build and around 5ft 3". She has long, wavey blonde hair. She has her name tattooed on her wrist.

“She has connections across Maldon and there is a possibility she has travelled to Sussex.

“If you know where she is, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 999, quoting incident 398 of 13 October.”