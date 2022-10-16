A TRIO of Essex destinations have been named as some of the few places expected to benefit from great weather this half-term, according to a new study.
Lottery Critic has conducted research into what towns and cities in the country are most likely to bask in warm temperatures during the school holidays.
The results are based on a decade of monthly data from the CEDA Archive, which is a collection of gridded climate values derived from land surface observations.
Experts then looked at how much rainfall and sunshine the areas will likely see during the autumn, while also analysing wind speed and mean temperature.
According to the findings, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree have a high probability of achieving temperatures of at least 11-degrees.
Clacton is predicted to have 120 hours of sunshine over half-term, while Colchester and Braintree could get as much as 116 hours and 112 hours, respectively.
A spokesman for Lottery Critic said: “With the half-term holiday fast approaching, Lottery Critic was eager to find out the locations predicted to have the best weather this autumn, by analysing the probability of good weather throughout the UK this season.”
To find out more information or to view the full results visit Lotterycritic.com.
