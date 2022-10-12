HARD-WORKING community groups and charities have been presented with cash by Harwich's secret gardeners.

More than 600 people descended on Harwich as a series of private gardens in the historic town were open to the public for two days in July.

Frances Vincent, secretary of Harwich Secret Gardens, said it was a record-breaking event in terms of attendance and all the money raised has gone to local charities.

A presentation evening took place last Wednesday at the town's Old Bank Studios. where mayor Ivan Henderson presented cheques to a series of local groups.

It included £1,000 for Home-Start Harwich's Baby Start. £1,000 for the North Essex Support Team, £500 for the Ark Club, £300 for Harwich Social Stroke Group, £250 towards St Nicholas' Church's clock fund, £250 towards the Time and Tide Bell and £100 for Harwich Museum.