COMMUTERS have had their travels disrupted this morning after engineering works failed to finish on time, resulting in the cancellation of trains.
Greater Anglia cancelled its 7.44am service from Clacton to Colchester earlier today in response to works running over schedule.
07:44 Clacton-On-Sea to Colchester will be cancelled.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 12, 2022
This is due to earlier engineering works not being finished on time.
The train operating company also terminated its 6.02am service from London Liverpool Street at Colchester instead of Clacton for the same reason.
As a result, commuters had to wait for alternative services in order to get to Hythe, Wivenhoe, Alresford Essex, Great Bentley, Weeley, Thorpe-Le-Soken and Clacton.
06:02 London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea will be terminated at Colchester.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 12, 2022
It will no longer call at Hythe, Wivenhoe, Alresford Essex, Great Bentley, Weeley, Thorpe-Le-Soken and Clacton-On-Sea due to earlier engineering works not being finished on time.
