A GARDEN for bereaved parents to visit has opened to give families a space to make lasting memories.

Broomfield Hospital has opened the garden called the Blossom Garden for families who have lost their babies.

The Blossom Garden is a quiet space for families to get away from the ward to make memories.

It cost £25,000, funded by Mid and South Essex Hospitals Charity.

The garden has opened for the first time as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week this week.

Families can return to the garden to feel connected to their babies.

Mothers who have lost their babies visited the new garden when it opened.

Nicola Dolden from Maldon lost Rory and Aurora, Stacey Alliston from Basildon lost Lois and Georgia Buckingham from South Woodham lost Blossom.

Parents can bring a pebble showing the name of their baby and place it on the path leading into the garden.

There are benches and a butterfly screen offering individual areas for people to use.

Bluebells have been planted in the garden in the woods to incorporate the woods into the garden.

The Blossom Suite was donated a pram by a bereaved family and now there is a special garden for families to take it.

The hospital hopes it can be a special place for parents to experience doing things they thought they would never be able to do following the loss of their baby.

Tabitha Stuthridge, Senior Specialist Bereavement Midwife, said: “The Blossom Garden was thoughtfully planned and designed by the Grounds and Gardens team, with support and input from the Blossom Suite team at the hospital.

“The garden is an extension of that bereavement suite for families affected by baby loss.

“It started as an idea five years ago after a father spoke about how he wished he had thought about taking his baby outside to feel the sun on its face.

“The Blossom Suite is a lovely space, having a change of scenery away from the ward gives parents a chance to spend precious time together.”