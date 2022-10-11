A VEGAN refused to tackle a mouse infestation at her home after describing the vermin as pets.

Margaret Manzoni, 73, was taken back to court by Tendring Council for not complying with notices served on her property in Clacton Road, St Osyth.

Magistrates had fined Manzoni in April after she admitted charges of failing to comply, and the court then told her to meet the terms of the environmental health orders or face further penalty.

During a hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, Manzoni pleaded guilty to charges of failing to comply with the notices, including a notice under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.

She was fined £1,500 for the first offence, with no separate penalty for the second.

The court also imposed a £150 victim surcharge and awarded costs to the council of £2,395.

The court told Manzoni her actions had not helped the situation and while it respected her beliefs as an ethical vegan, others saw mice as vermin and the impact of the infestation on neighbours meant inaction was not appropriate.

Magistrates also reminded her the council wanted to help and advised her to work with the authority.

The court had heard how the environmental health team had been called in by neighbours who were over-run by mice – causing property damage – due to the conditions at Manzoni’s middle-of-terrace home.

Council staff made several visits and offered help, before issuing notices ordering Manzoni to stop feeding birds, to clear the overgrown garden, and call in pest control.

While some building works were carried out by the council, food and shelter continued to be provided by Manzoni for the mice – leading to an overpowering smell and which forced neighbours to move out.

The council offered Manzoni alternative accommodation but, she considered the mice her pets and refused to take action stating it went against her “ethical beliefs”.

Michael Talbot, the council's cabinet member for environment, said: “We respect people’s personal beliefs and how they choose to live in their homes, but when this has a detrimental impact on others then we have no choice but to take the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s quality of life.”