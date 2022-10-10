Filming is taking place across Essex this month for an upcoming TV drama.
Some of the filming will involve the dramatization of a police pursuit and criminal activity.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you see some of this activity, please don’t be alarmed."
It is not yet know which drama is being filmed.
Here are the locations where filming will be taking place:
Rochford
North Street and Old Ship Lane on Tuesday October 11
Southend
Sutton Road on Tuesday October 11
Marcus Avenue in Thorpe Bay on Saturday October 15
Bowers Gifford
Church Road on Friday October 21
Chelmsford
Pan Lane on Wednesday October 12.
East Hanningfield
Canon Barns Road on Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13
