Filming is taking place across Essex this month for an upcoming TV drama.

An upcoming drama film/TV programme is being filmed in parts of the county this month.

Some of the filming will involve the dramatization of a police pursuit and criminal activity.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you see some of this activity, please don’t be alarmed."

It is not yet know which drama is being filmed.

Here are the locations where filming will be taking place:

Rochford

North Street and Old Ship Lane on Tuesday October 11

Southend

Sutton Road on Tuesday October 11

Marcus Avenue in Thorpe Bay on Saturday October 15

Bowers Gifford

Church Road on Friday October 21

Chelmsford

Pan Lane on Wednesday October 12.

East Hanningfield

Canon Barns Road on Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13