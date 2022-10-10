A PARALYMPIAN from Essex has been left with severe injuries following a bike accident.

George Peasgood, from Saffron Walden, was on a bike ride with his partner Frankie Hall when he suffered a “freak accident”.

He suffered a “diffuse axonal injury” and is in a “neuro critical care unit” following the incident.

George’s partner Frankie took to Instagram to post a statement on the incident and his condition.

She said: “As many people already know, last Saturday on our ride, George suffered a freak accident on the bike [no other parties involved].

“He has suffered severe injuries specifically a diffuse axonal injury and is currently undergoing treatment in a neuro critical care unit.

“Since the accident and for the foreseeable future, I shall be based around the hospital and the rest of George’s family to help with the long recovery journey.



“We do not have any further information at this stage, we will know more once he regains consciousness, but we appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.



“I would also like to personally thank the fast action of Essex Herts & Essex Air Ambulance crew, local police and ambulance paramedics who ensured that George was in safe hands within minutes of the incident.



“A thank you to Blue Carpet Management, British Triathlon and British Cycling for their continued support for George.



“To all of our friends, please know your support means the world to me, and will to do him too. He is a fighter, I’ve never known anyone as strong as George and I know, when it’s ready he will pull through.”

ParalympicsGB also sent their well wishes to George on social media.

They said: £The thoughts of all of us at ParalympicsGB are with George Peasgood who was involved in a serious accident while cycling last week. Wishing you a speedy recovery, George.”

George represented Great Britain at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, where he finished seventh.

He has also won the GBR Paratriathlon National Championships four times, in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Peasgood won his first major medal in 2013 winning bronze at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final London and silver at the GBR Paratriathlon National Championships.