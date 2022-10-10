Organisers are warning that two major events in an Essex city involving more than 70,000 people are set to coincide on the same day.

Dance festival Creamfields South, scheduled to take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford from May 26 to May 28 next year, is likely to be held on the same weekend as the major RideLondon cycling event.

Tickets are already available for Creamfields 2023 while entries for the 2023 RideLondon-Essex 100 scheduled for Sunday May 28 opened on September 28.

To complicate matters roadworks are being scheduled for next year at junction 13 and 14 of the A12 for Margaretting.

A Creamfields 2022 debriefing meeting of the safety advisory group – made up of Essex County Council, Essex Police and representatives from Chelmsford City Council including John Lyons, Chelmsford City Council’s leisure and heritage services manager, said there would be “extra traffic considerations” for 2023.

A statement within the minutes of the debriefing session said: “John Lyons advised he has already sent through the Creamfields dates for next year (May 26 to 28) to the committee so they are aware. John Lyons advised that Ride London is likely to be taking place the same weekend as Creamfields so there will be some extra traffic management considerations for next year.”

An estimated 50,000 people enjoyed the inaugural Creamfields South festival with DJs including Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim and Idris Elba on June 3 this year.

An estimated 22,000 people took part in the the iconic 100-mile RideLondon challenge May 2022 which started and finished in central London to include a loop of Essex though Epping, Dunmow and Chelmsford.

The new partnership between RideLondon and Essex County Council was launched in 2022. The first year of the new-look event included a new three-day UCI Women’s WorldTour road race and four mass participation rides – RideLondon FreeCycle and the RideLondon-Essex 100, 60 and 30-mile events.

The full format of the 2023 event and routes across London and Essex will be announced over the coming months.

A full “all-star line-up of dance music heavyweights” is set to be announced for Creamfields 2023 in due course.