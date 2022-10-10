A MAIN road has been blocked with traffic queueing after a collision.
The A12 Colchester-bound has one lane blocked between Junction 19 for Boreham and Junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel.
This is following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
One of the vehicles has overturned and police are in attendance.
#A12 northbound - one lane blocked and queueing traffic for 5 miles - between J19 (Boreham) and J20 (Hatfield Peverel) - reports of a collision involving two vehicles - one has overturned - police in attendance - long queues back to J17 (Howe Green/A130) pic.twitter.com/WbD1LC0jyB— Essex & Suffolk Traffic (@TrafficUK01) October 10, 2022
There are currently long queues back for about five miles, back to Junction 17 at Howe Green/A130.
