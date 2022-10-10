A COLLISION is causing heavy rush hour traffic along a main road.

The A12 Colchester-bound is partially blocked between Junction 17 Howe Green/A130 and Junction 18 for Sandon/Danbury.

There are reports of a collision in lane two, with police in attendance.

#A12 northbound - partially blocked and queueing traffic for 5 miles - between J17 (Howe Green/A130) and J18 (Sandon/Danbury) - reports of a collision in lane two - police in attendance - queues back to J16 (Galleywood) and also slow passing the scene southbound pic.twitter.com/kujmMF0ZmF — Essex & Suffolk Traffic (@TrafficUK01) October 10, 2022

Queues are currently back for five miles to Junction 16 at Galleywood.

There is also slow passing at the scene on the London-bound side.