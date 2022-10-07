ESSEX popstar Olly Murs has announced a release date and tour as part of his new single release.

Olly, from Witham, released his first new single, ‘Die Of A Broken Heart’ today, October 7, alongside an announcement for his first album in four years.

The 38-year-old, who recently signed to EMI Records, revealed his seventh album titled ‘Marry Me’ will be releasing on December 2.

It will be Murs’ first studio album after a four-year music hiatus.

In a social media post, Olly said he was “absolutely buzzing” to share his album, saying it was “the best music he’s ever done”.

He also announced a return to the stage in an 11-date UK-wide tour next year, beginning in Glasgow on April 21 and ending in Liverpool on May 6, with Scouting For Girls named as special guests.

It also includes a date at London’s O2 arena.

Olly rose to fame after finishing runner-up in the 2009 X Factor.

The musician has appeared as the host of ITV’s Starstruck and as a coach on The Voice but is back on the music scene after going off radar for the past four years.

Olly has had six multi-platinum albums, four number one UK albums, four number one UK singles, six million Spotify monthly listeners, 800 million Youtube views and 1.8 million tour tickets sold.

Tickets for Olly’s 2023 UK arena tour are available via pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12, for anyone who pre-orders the album, and on general sale Friday, October 14, at 9am.