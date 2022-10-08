Millions will receive a £324 cost-of-living payment in November.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing families hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

This is who is eligible for the payment, after the original £326 payment was paid out in July.

Who will receive DWP £324 cost of living payment?





People in receipt of the following benefits will receive the second half the £650 cost of living payment next month:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

When will DWP £324 payment be made?





The Government paid the first £326 payment to Universal Credit and other benefit claimants in July.

It was also paid to those on pension credit and those in receipt of legacy benefits.

More than 8 million households on low-income benefits will receive the sum starting on November 8.

The DWP says households receiving DWP benefits will receive the second part of the £650 cost of living payment from November 8 to 23.

Those eligible for the payment will see the money paid into their bank accounts automatically. In a small minority of cases claimants may receive payments later than November 23.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said: "Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living. We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.

"That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all."

Cost of living support for energy bills

The Government has already announced that bills for an average household in England, Scotland and Wales will be capped at £2,500 from October 1.

Government support is available to help people pay their energy bills.

Households will start receiving money off their energy bills from October, with the discount made in six instalments.

A discount of £66 will be applied to energy bills in October and November, rising to £67 each month from December through to March 2023.