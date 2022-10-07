NHS workers are ho-ho-hoping they can help raise a Santa’s sackful of cash for Colchester Hospital by taking part in an iconic festive-themed event.

The Colchester Castle Park Santa Fun Run, organised by the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, will take place for a 13th consecutive year on December 4.

Participants have the choice of running, jogging or walking a 5km or 3km route around the historic grounds, all while helping to fund NHS services.

Limbering up for this year’s park dash include frontline workers from Colchester Hospital very own stroke unit, such as senior occupational therapist, Emma Sutton.

Newsquest

She said: “We are really looking forward to the Santa Fun Run - we can’t wait to be out in the fresh air, get moving and fundraise for our hospital.

“This gives us the chance to make our hospitals even better for the community; NHS funding only goes so far and we see first-hand the difference the charity has made.”

The Santa Fun Run is suitable for joggers, strollers and sprinters of all ages and abilities and is considered a great way to get into the seasonal spirit.

Those who take part can fundraise for any hospital, ward, department or appeal which is part of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

This includes Colchester, Ipswich, Clacton, Harwich and Felixstowe hospitals, departments dedicated to children and breast cancer, and other community settings.

Laetitia Holland, event fundraising manager, is now hoping to see hundreds of runners dressed as everybody’s favourite Christmas character at the start line.

She said: “It’s been a tough few years for the NHS, but this gives us a chance to get together again in person and support our staff and services.

“We’d love to see record-breaking numbers of Santas taking part this year and we can’t wait.

“If you register by November 1, you will receive a 10 per cent discount off the registration fee which already includes a free Santa suit so it’s well worth signing up now.

“The registration fee only covers the cost of the event so we are asking every adult participant to raise at least £50 and children as much as they can.

“Every penny will make a difference to your local NHS.”

To sign-up for the Santa Fun Run visit colchesteripswichcharity.org.uk/santafunrun.