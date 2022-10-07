Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9.

There will be a few closures on all the major roads in Essex over the weekend (PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, October 7 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Saturday, October 29.

Additionally, at Junction 19 on the Northbound way there will be entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction until midnight on Tuesday, October 11.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for survey works from 11pm until 6am.

M25

Between Junction 29 and 30 on the clockwise way there will be carriageway, lane and exit slip road closure for resurfacing works from 11pm until 6am.

Meanwhile, on the anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27 there will be a link road closure to M11 northbound Jct 6A and lane closures also between 11pm and 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, October 8 in Essex?

A12

At Junction 19 on the Northbound way there will be entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction until midnight on Tuesday, October 11.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

On both the clockwise and anti-clockwise way there will be carriageway closure and entry slip road closure between Junction 25 and 26.

This will be for tunnel maintenance and live exercise between 10pm and 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, October 9 in Essex?





A12

At Junction 19 on the Northbound way there will be entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction until midnight on Tuesday, October 11.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

No closures have been listed on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.