AN infectious disease which spreads among birds but can also be detrimental to the health of humans and mammals has broken-out near Colchester.

Avian Influenza, which is also known as Bird Flu, has been discovered at a property in Stoke-by-Nayland, prompting the launch of an emergency action plan.

The outbreak is understood to currently only be affecting a cohort of birds at the premises, with no cases in people being reported.

Health officials have already visited the site to take tests and clean and disinfect the impacted area with the hope of preventing a more county-wide spread.

Newsquest

Essex and Suffolk county councils, alongside the Animal and Plant Health Agency, however, have now moved to put in place a number of precautionary measures.

Firstly, officers from Essex County Council will visit houses and commercial properties within a 3km Protection Zone, which includes Little Horkesley and Boxted.

The aim will be to identify any poultry keepers before advising them to house or keep their birds isolated and telling them who to contact in the event of a suspected case.

Road signage will also be put up on main roads entering or leaving the zone while a further 10km Surveillance Zone will be established around the outbreak.

This will include Bures, Wormingford, Fordham, West Bergholt, Great Horkesley, northern areas of Colchester, Ardleigh, Langham and Dedham.

Newsquest

John Spence, Essex councillor for adult social care and health, said: “The risk of anyone becoming infected as a result of an outbreak like this is extremely low.

“Nevertheless, it is important we put the correct precautions in place and by working with Defra and our county and district partners this is what we have done.

“We will be visiting premises around the site of the outbreak, and offering information and advice, over the coming days.”

Anyone who finds dead wild waterfowl or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds.

The orders for the Protection and Surveillance Zone can be found here tinyurl.com/jv9up62d.