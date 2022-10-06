COLCHESTER clubbers and pub-goers have been told to be “aware of what you consume” as police officers issue safety advice on drink spiking.

Essex Police Colchester has urged punters in the city centre be more alert to the terrifying prospect of their drinks being drugged or tampered with.

The guidance comes after a spate of drink spiking reports, filed by both men and women, rocked the city towards the end of last year and earlier this year.

One 19-year-old, for example, previously told the Gazette of how she was left paralysed and foaming at the mouth after falling victim to drink-spiking.

It was also revealed Essex Police received 213 reports of drinks being drugged in 2021, which was an increase on the figures recorded the previous three years.

A spokesman for the force has now said: “It can take only minutes for someone to feel the effects of a spiked drink.

“Help protect yourself and your friends from being spiked by being aware of what you consume.

“Never leave your drink unattended, even for a moment, and if it doesn’t taste right, don’t finish it.

“If you or your friends start to feel strange or unwell then you should get help and seek medical advice straight away.”