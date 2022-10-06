A major High Street chain has announced a significant change to its opening hours ahead of the Christmas period.

Home Bargains will be closed on Boxing Day this year as it follows other major retailers who have opted to give staff time off over the busy period in recent years.

The variety store chain also confirmed that it will be closing its doors on New Year's Day this year.

Here's when the major retailer will be open over the Christmas period and when your last chance will be to pick up your stocking fillers ahead of the big day.

Home Bargains opening hours over Christmas and New Year

If you are hoping to fit in some last-minute Christmas shopping before Santa arrives, you have until Christmas Eve at 5 pm.

Its stores will remain closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26.

Home Bargains will be letting colleagues enjoy a little more time with their friends and family and will not reopen until December 27.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: "We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year.

"Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

"Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year."

All Home Bargains stores will also be closed on New Year's Day on Sunday, January 1.

What shops are closed on Boxing Day this year?





Home Bargains' announcement comes after Iceland revealed that it will also be closed on Boxing Day this year.

Last year several major retailers including M&S, Pets At Home, Morrisons and Wilko closed all of their stores on Boxing Day.

They were joined by Sainsbury's, Poundland, The Entertainer and Aldi in 2021 and it is expected that the High Street chains will be following suit again this year.