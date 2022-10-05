A former Essex Police officer has been accused of calling in sick for work and then going on a night out with her boyfriend and becoming involved in an “altercation”.
Kira Wealls will be the subject of an accelerated misconduct hearing on Monday (October 10) over the allegations of discreditable conduct.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to the altercation PC Wealls is alleged to have been involved in, according to a decision notice published on Essex Police’s website.
A section read: “PC Wealls is alleged to have reported sick for duty and then proceeded to attend a night out with her boyfriend, during which she became involved in an altercation to which Cambridgeshire Police were called.”
If found proved, the discreditable conduct could have breached Essex Police’s standards of professional behaviour, the notice says.
The notice continues to say that Monday’s hearing will be chaired by Chief Constable BJ Harrington.
