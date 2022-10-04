Lidl is launching a recruitment drive over the next five months, and there are plenty of locations in Essex that currently have vacancies.
The supermarket will be aiming to fill over a thousand new hourly paid roles across the UK, with new staff getting a minimum wage of £10.90 outside of London.
These new roles will be permanent and include a combination of full-time and part-time positions.
Nan Gibson, Lidl's chief HR officer said: "As our customer base continues to grow, and as we open more new stores and warehouses, we need more people to join team Lidl.
"Not only will new colleagues be the highest paid in the industry as a result of our newly increased rates, they also be part of an amazing team of people that are working to help make good food accessible to all households, at a time that is so needed."
READ MORE: Basildon Lidl opening next summer at new retail park
Lidl Essex Job Vacancies October 2022
We’ve rounded up some of the positions currently on offer in Essex, which you can apply for on the Lidl website here.
The positions that are being advertised at the time of writing are:
- Deputy Store Manager (Full Time) - Basildon
- Deputy Store Manager (Full Time) - Braintree
- Cleaner (Part Time) - Canvey Island
- Shift Manager (Part Time) - Canvey Island
- Shift Manager (30 to 40 hours) - Chelmsford
- Customer Assistant (20-30 hours) - Colchester
- Shift Manager (40 hours) - Colchester
- Cleaner (20 hours) - Colchester
- Cleaner (up to 20 hours) - Colchester
- Retail Shift Manager (35-40 hours) - Halstead
- Custimer Assistant (up to 30 hours) - Harlow
- Cleaner (20 hours) - Harlow
- Customer Assistant (Full Time) - Laindon
- Deputy Store Manager (Full Time) - Laindon
- Shift Manager (Full Time) - Laindon
- Customer Assistant (10-25 hours) - Pitsea
- Deputy Store Manager (Full Time) - South Ockendon
- Shift Manager (Full Time) - South Ockendon
The jobs above include new jobs included as part of the recruitment drive for Lidl and existing ones that have limited hours.
