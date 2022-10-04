Joe Thomas - famous for playing Simon in The Inbetweeners - and co-star fiancée Hannah Tointon have welcomed their first child.

Joe, from Chelmsford, and Hannah, from Southend, played the short lived couple Simon and Tara in the much-loved sitcom - breaking up after three episodes in dramatic scenes.

However, in reality the couple have been together for more than 10 years after meeting on set.

And now they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Speaking on the Mum's the Word podcast, Hannah's sister Kara revealed the news.

Kara, known for portraying Dawn Swann on Eastenders, said: "My sister's just had her first. What's funny is that on Joe's side there's only boys, even during the scan they accidentally said he at one point, so they'd gone along thinking it's a boy.

"Everyone playing the shape game said she's having a boy, so when they finally had a girl.. it was really brilliant, but it knocked them for six.

"So they hadn't even decided on a girls' name. They left it as a surprise."

The pair had moved in together shortly after meeting on the show before getting engaged in 2017.