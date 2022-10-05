THERE has been another big rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital.
Coronavirus patients in Mid and South Essex NHS hospitals are back into triple figures, rising to 106 as of last Tuesday.
That was up from 63 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 56 per cent in the last four weeks from 68.
The figures also show 81 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mid and South Essex hospitals in the week to September 26 - up from 48 in the previous seven days.
East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 72 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday - up from just 28 on the same day the previous week.
