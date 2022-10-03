Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 9-year-old boy from Essex.
Officers have thanked the public after appealing for the public's help to find a missing boy from Chelmsford.
The 9-year-old has been found after the urgent appeal as he hadn't been seen since around 12.30pm this afternoon (October 3).
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Good news!
"Tyrunn Copland-Reeves, 9, who was missing from Chelmsford has now been found.
"Thank you for all your help, support and for sharing our appeal."
