A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed multiple times during in Harwich.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Shakers Bar, in West Street, following the attack on September 2.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with injuries to his arms, body and neck.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Detectives are investigating an incident where a man sustained several stab wounds in Harwich.

"It was reported the victim was attacked in West Street at around 11.55pm on September 2.

"He was left with injuries to his arms, body and neck.

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently on bail.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

The 18-year-old suspect has been released on police bail until October 30.

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson said the incident was a worrying one for residents in the town.

"This sounds like a horrendous attack," he said.

"I hope the young victim makes a full recovery from his injuries.

"There appears to have been a worrying increase in knife crime and the carrying of knives in our area.

"I will support any measures for the toughening up of laws to make sure those found with a knife or who have used a knife will face the full weight of the law.

"I hope whoever is responsible for this attack is brought to justice.

"People have the right to feel safe when they are going out anywhere, without having to worry that people are carrying knives."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.02am on Saturday, September 3, with reports that a man had suffered stab wounds on West Street in Harwich.

"An ambulance and operations manager were sent to the scene.

"The patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital for treatment.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/229425/22.

You can also contact officers by submitting a report online or by using the Live Chat service available at essex.police.uk/digital101 from Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.