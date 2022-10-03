A lorry driver who caused a serious crash in Essex which left a motorist in a life-threatening condition has been jailed.

Vytavtas Morkynas’ lorry was on the wrong side of the road when it hit a Kia Soul on the A1060 at Boyton Cross on the morning of July 5 this year.

The driver of the Kia was knocked unconscious and was trapped inside the vehicle, needing the fire service to cut them free.

They were then taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition having sustained two broken kneecaps and legs, a fractured wrist, injuries to their pelvis, internal injuries, and a serious head injury.

When officers arrived at the scene, 44 year-old Morkynas, of Haupstrassee, Hattenhofe in Germany admitted to officers: “It’s my fault, I was on the wrong side of the road. I’m used to driving in Europe.”

He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was later charged.

He admitted the offence at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 4 and, at the same court on Friday September 23 was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for two years and nine months.

PC Ryan Jackson, from our Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Vytavtas Morkynas' driving has left an innocent road user with injuries that are likely to impact on them for the rest of their life.

“There is no excuse for not being aware of your surroundings, of not being cognisant of the driving rules of the country you’re in.

“Although Morkynas has shown remorse for what he has done, he will now spend time behind bars to reflect on his actions.”