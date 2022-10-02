A driver has died after a crash on an Essex country road.

Officers were called reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a car in Hall Road, Elsenham, at 4.50pm yesterday.

Police arrived and found the driver of the car had died.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are investigating the circumstances which led up to the incident and we need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in contact.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website at www.essex.police.uk. Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101. Please quote incident 906 of October 1."