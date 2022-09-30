THERE was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 780 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 779 a week previously.

They were among 19,208 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.