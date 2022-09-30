A MURAL of a hedgehog will be painted at a shopping centre to help promote caring for vulnerable species.

A wall mural, expected to be complete by the end of today, will be painted by David ‘Gnasher’ Nash of Gnasher Murals in aid of Essex Wildlife Trust’s winter campaign.

The mural will be painted at the High Chelmer Shopping Centre.

The campaign, Nature Neighbours, is a new campaign which focuses on supporting and protecting vulnerable species during the colder seasons.

The campaign is set to be a yearly campaign and there are many ways that residents can get involved.

A hedgehog house-building competition is being held from Saturday, October 1 where participants could be in the chance of winning a bundle of wildlife related prizes.

To enter, take a picture of your hedgehog home and post it on social media. Make sure to tag Essex Wildlife Trust and use the hashtag #NatureNeighbours.

Habitat fragmentation is a factor to hedgehog decline and the wildlife trust is looking to reduce this by encouraging people to get involved in the hedgehog highway as part of the Nature Neighbours campaign.

Bailey Tait, Campaigns Officer for Essex Wildlife Trust, said: “We are excited to launch our latest campaign, Nature Neighbours, to help raise awareness of vulnerable species over the winter.

“The positioning of this mural at High Chelmer Shopping Centre reminds people that wildlife shares our urban environment.

“We need to lend a helping hand to the wildlife in need, and this campaign can help us all do that."

More information about the campaign can be found at www.essexwt.org.uk/get-involved/campaign/nature-neighbours.