POLICE officers are searching for a man who was last seen in Colchester this morning.
Richard Burton, who lives in Colchester, was last spotted shortly before 6.30am in the city.
The 38-year-old is described as six-foot and of medium build.
When he went missing, he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue trousers and black shoes.
He was also wearing a chequered coat and a cross bag.
A police spokesman said: “We’re carrying out a number of inquiries in order to locate Richard but would ask for the public to help us”.
If you see Richard or know where he is, you should call 999 immediately and quote incident 161 of September 30.
