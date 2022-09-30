PATIENTS who cannot return home after leaving hospital could be housed in vacant sheltered housing flats in Tendring in a bid to free up hospital beds.

Tendring Council’s cabinet is set to approve an agreement with Essex County Council over the use of long-term void flats so they can be used for qualifying patients for a stay of up to 12 weeks.

A 12-month pilot scheme has seen four otherwise vacant sheltered flats, owned by the district council, used as temporary accommodation for people leaving hospital care who are unable to return home.

The scheme was funded by the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, which organised the stay for those in need of interim accommodation.

A total of 32 people were referred to the pilot scheme, of which 16 were accepted into the accommodation - freeing up hospital beds.

It also resulted in Essex County Council saving £39,570 by housing people who would have otherwise gone into temporary residential care.

A report said: “The scheme reduced the length of hospital stays and provided a cheaper option to care home placements.

“It is now proposed to extend the pilot for a further three years using two sheltered flats at Kate Daniels House in Weeley, but with the option to extend beyond three years or to additional flats if required.”

It added: "The majority of the people have been over the age of 65, however there are adults under this age range who have faced unfortunate health conditions leading to significant changes in care and housing needs, for example amputees.

"Other clear benefits to those that have accessed the pilot scheme include a number of individuals who achieved positive outcomes and are now less dependent on other services.

"This is likely because they have increased levels of confidence, greater engagement in their community and feelings of citizenship, inclusion and hope for the future."

Council bosses are set to approve the principle of using otherwise vacant sheltered flats for temporary accommodation, as well as entering into a new agreement with Essex County Council, at a meeting on Friday, October 7.