An Essex man is wanted for breaching court bail after he was put on bail for a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Jerry Connors, 24, from Essex was charged in connection with a series of incidents in Nuneaton, in northern Warwickshire, in September 2021.
Warwickshire Police is now urging anyone who may have seen him to get in contact with any information they may have to assist in tracking him down.
He has connections in Billericay, Basildon and Harlow, as well as Lepton in Huddersfield and Dublin in Ireland.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, there are several ways in which Warwickshire Police can be contacted.
Go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.
Alternatively, make a report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.
