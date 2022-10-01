A countryside walk in the fresh Essex air is the best way to welcome Autumn in 2022.

The Autumn Equinox officially occurred on Friday, September 23, which signalled the end of summer for the Northern hemisphere.

As the nights start to draw in, we can also start to enjoy the leaves changing colour and take in some of the best countrysides walks that Essex has to offer.

Here is a list of just some of those routes that should help you get out exploring what is on your doorstep.

There are several great walks to take in Essex to admire the autumn views (Canva)

Best walks in Essex to enjoy this Autumn

Danbury Common to Lingwood Common

This National Trust route is way-marked and takes in open heath-land, wooded glades and wetland along to Lingwood Common.

It is 1.5 miles long, should take around an hour to complete and is dog-friendly.

If you're with a family, it would be suitable for them and you may get the opportunity to see wildlife as you undergo the walk.

Find out more about the route and see the map and the National Trust website here.

Lingwood Common to Blake's Wood

Another National Trust walk that starts out at the same point as the previous one, it's slightly longer for those wishing to stretch their legs a bit more.

The route is 3.5 miles long, should take around two hours to complete and is dog-friendly.

You will walk through a mixture of environments, but mainly through the varied woodland that Lingwood has to offer.

Find out more about the route and see the map and the National Trust website here.

High Woods Country Park

Now we're in October High Woods Country Park is only open at the weekends but offers a number of walking routes when it is open.

Found north of Colchester town centre, the park offers three walks ranging from a quick 30-minute stroll on the blue route to a long two-hour stretch on the yellow route.

The National Trust has a couple of walks in Essex that would work in the autumn season (Canva)

You'll be able to explore grassland, woods, meadows, and lakeside views in the area.

Full information on the walks can be found on the Visit Colchester website.

Thorndon Country Park

Another good place to stretch your legs is at Thorndon Country Park in Brentwood.

Open every day from 8am to dusk, the park has plenty of woodland and open areas to explore, plus a Gruffalo trail for families.

It’s also good for dog walkers too, and there are over 500 acres to potentially get around.

Belfairs Woodland

There are 1160 acres at Belfairs Woodland to explore near Leigh-on-Sea.

Some of the woodlands is over a thousand years old, making it some of the earliest ever recorded in Essex.

Several nationally-threatened species of flora and fauna can also be located here, and you may have the opportunity to spot wildlife such as the great spotted woodpecker around.