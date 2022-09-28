Two people have been charged in connection with an investigation into cable thefts in Essex which total about £1m.
Essex Police are investigating 25 thefts which took place in rural areas across north and west Essex, as well as in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
As a result of their work, warrants were executed at a number of properties in Stondon Massey, Brentwood, yesterday morning (September 27), shortly after 6am.
Three people were arrested in connection with the investigation.
Two men have now been charged with conspiracy to steal.
Levi Lee, 20, and Billy Lee, 22, both of Chivers Road, Stondon Massey will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (September 28).
A 41-year-old man has been released on bail until next month.
Detective Inspector Frazer Low, who is leading the investigation, said yesterday: “Cable thefts greatly impact communities with services such as phones and broadband being cut off until repairs can be made, and the perpetrators of such crimes have no regard for the harm these activities cause to the public and to businesses.”
