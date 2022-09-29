COUNCIL bosses have set out their £50 million plan to help households across Essex in a bid to tackle to cost of living crisis.

A new raft of measures and money to help against increasing costs has been announced by Essex County Council.

The council says its approach is based on three pillars – Response, Resilience and Root causes along with a six-point plan to support residents.

Features of the plan include £17 million to make homes more energy efficient and £9.4 million for a Household Support Fund which includes £4.2 million for food vouchers for children during school holidays, £3.2 million for food vouchers for pensioners and £1.3 million for the essential living fund.

Other funding includes an additional £4.2 million to continue the Essex ActivAte Holiday Activity and Food Programme and up to £500,000 to establish community supermarkets.

About 14,000 residents will get easy access to free maths and finance training through the £7.9 million Essex multiply initiative and the council is investing £6 million in the Essex Wellbeing Service to support residents across a range of wellbeing issues and day-to-day needs.

The council also proposes a community-led winter warmth and welcome campaign to provide places for warmth over the coming months including a grant scheme to help groups fund activities and additional funding to help vulnerable people with essential costs.

The full range of the £50 million support is outlined in the council’s Cost of Living Support for Households and Communities Plan.

Some support initiatives are already underway with others due to launch from mid-October onwards.

Louise McKinlay, the council’s Deputy Leader and community boss, said: “We understand the challenges many are faced with and tackling this crisis is a key priority for us so people have access to the food, heating and essential items they need.

“Our Cost of Living Support for Households and Communities plan highlights how we will be funding and mobilising support across the county - how we will help people keep warm, eat and keep well and happy this winter, and beyond."