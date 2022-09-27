A man is facing a life sentence after admitting the murder of a "much-loved son" in south Essex.

Lee Murrell, 29, was found injured inside an address in Warley Hill, Brentwood, at around 1.10pm on Tuesday April 5.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jevgenijs Lapkovskis, of Warley Hill, Brentwood was arrested and later charged with Lee’s murder.

Jevgenijs Lapkovskis. Photo: Essex Police

The 36-year-old had denied the charge but today (September 27), on the first day of his trial at Basildon Crown Court, he submitted a guilty plea.

Lee Murrell

He’s due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday October 7.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said: “My thoughts are with Lee’s family who had described him as a ‘much loved son and brother’.

“No conviction will ever bring him back but I hope today’s result will help them move forward.

“Jevgenijs Lapkovskis had denied Lee’s murder but such was the weight of evidence against that we had compiled during our thorough investigation, he’s had no choice but to admit what he has done.

“He now faces a life-sentence and a significant amount of time in prison.”