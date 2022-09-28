A LIFE-SAVING charity has welcomed a new ambassador in the form of this year’s Celebrity MasterChef winner.

Lisa Snowdon has joined the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) as a celebrity ambassador.

The TV and radio presenter recently won Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

The move comes as a result of the mass catering episode.

Lisa, along with the other celebrities, got a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the work carried out by the Earls Colne-based charity.

Taking place at EHAAT’s new state-of-the-art airbase at North Weald, the eight semi-finalists cooked lunch for 70 guests including medics from EHAAT and the College of Paramedics, pilots, and charity support staff, designing and creating four dishes in just three hours.

Lisa, who lives in Essex, said: “I am so excited I’m going to be working with the team at EHAAT.

“On the Celebrity MasterChef mass catering day, Jane, the charity’s CEO invited me to be an ambassador.

“Nothing would make me prouder to be involved to help the team continue to raise money for the life-saving work that this amazing service provides.

“Myself and my fellow semi-finalists were so moved to be able to cook for them and to meet them as well. These guys are real-life heroes and incredible people.”

Lisa joins actor Ray Winstone, who lives in Hertfordshire and has been a celebrity ambassador for EHAAT since 2014.

Over the coming months, Lisa will be working alongside EHAAT’s chief executive officer Jane Gurney, and the fundraising team, to develop opportunities where jointly, the work of this life-saving charity can be highlighted.

Jane said: “We are so looking forward to having Lisa on board.

“We receive limited direct funding from the Government and none from the National Lottery, and with each mission costing on average around £2,200, we rely heavily on the generosity and goodwill of the local communities of Essex and Hertfordshire.

“We appreciate Lisa’s time is incredibly valuable, so we are so excited she will be joining the EHAAT family; there is no doubt that her support will increase the awareness of the important life-saving work that we do within our communities.”