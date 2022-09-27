A BIRD flu prevention zone has been put in place across much of the East following an outbreak of a highly contagious strain near Clacton.

An avian influenza prevention zone has now been declared by the Government in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said bird keepers in the area must follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect flocks and mitigate the risk of further outbreaks.

It comes after an emergency control zone was put in place near Little Clacton on September 18 after cases of the “highly pathogenic” H5N1 strain was confirmed in chickens at a property.

The strain was then confirmed in birds in Hadleigh in Suffolk, sparking the new prevention zone.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone has been put in place across Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex following a series of bird flu outbreaks. Picture: Defra

Richard Irvine, the UK’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, said: “Following an increased number of detections of avian influenza we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex.

“This means that all bird keepers in the region must urgently take action now to both prevent disease getting into flocks and it spreading any further.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce stricter biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.

“It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious and devastating disease.”

All bird keepers, including hobby and backyard poultry keepers and anyone who keeps chickens, ducks and geese as pets must take steps to limit the risk of the disease spreading to their animals.

Keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites.

The Last week Essex County Council said there was no evidence that four bird flu cases in Essex were linked, but that health officials have visited the sites and taken several actions including testing, cleansing and disinfection.

The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

Bird keepers are advised to consult an interactive map to check if they are impacted by the avian influenza prevention zone, which will remain in place until further notice.