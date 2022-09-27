Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Princess

Princess (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old (approx.)

Breed - Foxhound crossbreed

Colour - White and brown

Princess is a dog who came into the RSPCA's care with little previous history and is looking for a new home to call her own.

She is described as being "reserved" but "equally inquisitive" by the RSPCA and is slowly showing signs of wanting to be involved with interactions with her caretaker, but at a safe distance.

Adopters should be willing to work with Princess at her own pace using positive- reward-based training methods to increase her confidence.

She could live with another calm, well-socialised dog, but may benefit from being the only dog in a house with training to do.

If you want to adopt Princess you can view their full profile here.

Queenie

Queenie (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old (approx.)

Breed - Foxhound crossbreed

Colour - Brown, white and black

Queenie is described by the RSPCA as having a "sweet and inquisitive nature" but will take herself away from situations that she finds overwhelming.

She is looking for an understanding owner that will give her the time and space to learn all the new things a family home can bring.

A private secure garden is a must for Queenie to help her with housetraining.

If you want to adopt Queenie you can view their full profile here.

Misty and Dolly

Misty and Dolly (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black (Misty) and Grey & white (Dolly)

Misty and Dolly ended up in the care of the RSPCA after their owner died, so are looking for a new home together.

Dolly is the more confident of the pair and enjoys the fuss and company of people.

Meanwhile, Misty has been more shy but is slowly coming out of her shell more and more each day.

If you want to adopt Misty and Dolly you can view their full profile here.

Ruby

Ruby (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tricolour

Ruby is described as a sweet and sociable cat who would make a "wonderful companion" for anyone.

She may be able to live with another cat and could live in a house with children who were secondary school age.

Additionally, she would need space to go outside and explore and would like some company around for most of the day.

If you want to adopt Ruby you can see their full profile here.