A POPULAR garden centre is opening its doors to this year’s Christmas department.

Braintree Garden Centre is set to launch its Christmas department this weekend.

One of the most highly anticipated events, the department sees thousands visit during the lead-up to Christmas.

There will also be Christmas displays, festive food in the restaurant, gifts, cards, and real trees landing in November.

The garden centre’s launch typically sees thousands from all over the region flock to the centre to view the displays.

Centre Manager at Braintree Garden Centre Tracy Crowther said: "We are all excited for customers to see the department this year.

"The team have been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.

"This year, we open in early October to meet our customers' demand, and I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year.

"It is a truly magical winter wonderland."

N/A

The Gardeners Retreat Restaurant at the centre is also offering a range of festive treats leading up to Christmas.

Their Christmas dinners draw in thousands of customers with an appetite for festive food.

Bookings for Christmas parties are currently already being taken.

READ MORE >> Queen lying in state wristband listed on eBay for £8,000 by Essex seller

Restaurant Manager at Braintree Garden Centre Caroline Killin said: "We really look forward to this time of year.

“Welcoming customers through our doors and being part of their Christmas celebrations is a joy for all the team here."

The department opens this weekend, on Saturday, October 1.

Christmas dinners are also served from October, and you can book your table now for Christmas parties and Festive afternoon teas.