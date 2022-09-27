A COMMEMORATIVE wristband from when the Queen was lying in state has been listed by an Essex seller for £8,000.

The seller, from Dunmow, Essex, listed their wristband for the price on popular website eBay.

Many people from across the country came to queue to see the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall from September 13 until September 19.

Queues stretched for several hours as members of the public came in their troves to pay respects to her late Majesty.

The wristbands, which were given out to mourners, are appearing on online marketplaces, with some prices reaching thousands of pounds.

Marshalls hand out the last of the wristbands to members of the public in the queue (Picture: PA)

This particular wristband has been listed on eBay for a whopping £8,000, with the seller claiming it was used on September 18.

The bands were issued out by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) to help manage the queues.

The department made different coloured bands for each day people queued for.

Another seller from Wales has listed a brown one for £7,000, and ones from London have also listed their wristbands on the Facebook marketplace for thousands too.

The mayor of London's office said an estimated 80,000 people were in Hyde Park, 75,000 in ceremonial viewing areas, and 60,000 on South Carriage Drive.

The viewership on TV also peaked at around 20 million people, according to Broadcasters Audience Research Board.