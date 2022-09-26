A WOMAN has died following a collision involving two vehicles.

Essex Police are now looking for people to come forward with information about the crash which happened today at about 3.20pm in Parsonage Road, Takeley.

The woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene this afternoon.

The road is partially closed whilst emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Takeley this afternoon.

“Officers were called to the Parsonage Road, near High House Nursery at around 3:20pm, following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

“The female passenger of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road remains partially closed whilst emergency services are on scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information, including dashcam footage to contact us and assist.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 733 of 26 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

The identity of the woman and others involved is not yet known, more updates will follow as we get them.