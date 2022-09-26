A road is set to be closed for hours after a serious crash near an Essex airport.
Officers are on the scene of a "serious" crash to the east of Stansted Airport.
The road is closed near to High House Nursery in the Takeley area, as circled in the image released by police, after the incident at 3.15pm.
We are currently dealing with a serious RTC in Takeley just to the east of the airport - please avoid the area as it will be closed for several hours.— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) September 26, 2022
This happened around 3.15pm - if you saw anything or have dashcam please call 101 or contact us online, quoting incident 733 pic.twitter.com/g21hYzZJpl
Drivers are being warned avoid the area as it will be closed for "several hours".
An Essex Police spokesman said: "This happened around 3.15pm - if you saw anything or have dashcam please call 101 or contact us online, quoting incident 733."
More to follow
