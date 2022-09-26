A man has denied murdering a man who died after being seriously assaulted at an address in Essex this summer.

Adrian Ellingford (pictured left), 44, was seriously assaulted at an address in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, in the early hours of Monday, July 25.

He sadly passed away at the scene.

In a statement after his death, his family said: "Our hearts are broken.

“Adrian is, and always will be, a much loved husband, father, son and brother.

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.

“While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, we as the family ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

An investigation was launched by Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and on 28 July a man was charged with murder in connection with this investigation.

Marek Hecko of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday (September 23) where he entered a not guilty plea.

A trial has been set for Chelmsford Crown Court on February 12 2023.